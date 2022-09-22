Dacian treasure, discovered in Alba following investigation started from online post

A Dacian monetary treasure was discovered by the police in Alba County, in collaboration with the archaeologists of the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia, following an investigation started from an online post, the first estimates showing that the objects have a special patrimonial value.

According to a press release sent by the Alba County Police Inspectorate, in September, police officers specialized in protecting cultural heritage identified an online post by a person who announced that in August he found 22 ancient silver coins in a forest in Alba County, which he handed over, according to the law, to the representatives of the local public administration.

As a result, an investigation was opened regarding the possible discovery of a treasure.

The cited source indicated that, on September 19, the police, together with archaeological experts from the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia and the person in question, "identified, in a forest in the town of Jidvei, an archaeological complex from the Dacian era, which includes a monetary treasure, deposited in a bronze vessel, including "Macedonia Prima" silver tetradrachm type coins (159-150 BC), "Radulesti-Hunedoara" type drachms, Dacian (III century - II BC.), denarii from the Roman era (Antoninians) and a Dacian iron fibula and a Roman iron flint."

The 116 objects of heritage were deposited at the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia, and the first assessment of the experts show that the artefacts are part of the National Cultural Heritage, some of them belonging to the Treasure category.

The treasure is being restored at the National Union Museum in Alba Iulia.

The Alba County Police Inspectorate specified that the person who made the initial discovery is a 27-year-old man from Mures county, authorized owner of a metal detector, supported the police and archaeologists in discovering and documenting the treasure. AGERPRES