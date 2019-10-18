Dan Barna, asked why he requested his investigation by DNA: I don't want to be checked by Ms. Dancila

The chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, stated on Friday that he requested the Antifraud Department (DLAF) send to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) all the documents that regard him and he accuses the use of the information in a journalistic investigation for political purposes, in order not to be "checked by Viorica Dancila through an institution that is in her direct subordination," given that they are running against each other in the presidential elections.

Asked at Parliament why he wants to be checked by the DNA and not the DLAF, Barna answered: "Because I don't want to be checked by Ms. Dancila"."In a government in which the Minister of Transport requests that airplanes not fly, is asking the TAROM company not to allow planes to take off, is anyone doubting that Ms. Dancila would have no problem to ask Toni Grebla to take care, to check a little with the Antifraud? So we're in an electoral campaign for the presidential elections. It's clear that we are speaking in this line of reasoning and I don't want to be checked by Ms. Dancila. It's ridiculous and absurd. I am totally transparent, totally open, but I want the investigation to be conducted by an institution that is not subordinated to a direct counter-candidate. It's very simple. (...) I am very proud of my consulting activity, there's nothing hidden and nothing illegal in this activity. But I have a legitimate expectation for the checks to be carried out by a institution which is politically independent in the electoral campaign," the USR leader added.He claimed that he did not know "that file existed"."Ms. Dancila is coordinating directly an institution which, now, in the electoral campaign is conducting checks on some projects of mine. I am perfectly open, I answered all requests for questions, I will keep doing that. (...) I haven't said at any time that the investigation by Rise Project is not a legitimate one," Dan Barna stated.The USR chairman announced on Friday that he requested the Antifraud Department (DLAF) send to DNA all the documents that target him and accused the use of the information in a journalistic investigation for political purposes.Dan Barna requested his supporters, in a Facebook post, to refrain from attacks regarding the Rise Project journalists, the authors of an investigation referring to projects funded by European funds in which he was involved in the past.He accused the DLAF, who confirmed they are conducting preliminary investigations in his case, that it is acting on the command of the Social Democratic Party ( PSD ).