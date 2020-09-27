Dan Barna: I voted for a Romania that is changing

Leader of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Dan Barna on Sunday stated in Sibiu that he voted for new people in politics and encouraged Romanians to go to the polls because the health protection measures are observed.

"I voted for a Romania that is changing, a Romania that, both in Sibiu and in the whole country, is starting to respect the citizen, to respect public money, a Romania that needs to breathe, a new political class. We need new people in politics. So I voted for this future that we need so much and which, after 30 years, has become a reality in many parts of the country that we are only talking about," said Dan Barna, after the vote.

Barna said he was satisfied with the organization of the elections and recommended that Romanians go to the polls with confidence.

"The vote worked very well. I thank all those involved in the electoral process, delegates, people, members of the polling stations because I know it is not easy, everyone has fears and doubts. And I want to tell all of you who are now watching TV and did not come to the polls yet, that it is a safe process, a process in which, if the rules are followed, the risks are minimal, the pen was with disinfectant, gloves, touches are non-existent, so we have to come to the polls because today we decide the next four years in every commune, in every city and in every county," Dan Barna added.

Barna was accompanied in the polling station by MEP Nicolae Stefanuta and the USR PLUS candidates for the presidency of the Sibiu County Council (Adrian Echert) and for the office of mayor of Sibiu (Raul Apostoiu).