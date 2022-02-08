Dan Barna rules out a candidacy for USR helm at party's next congress

Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy Chairman Dan Barna on Tuesday rejected the possibility of running for USR chairmanship at the party's next congress.

"There is no question that I will return in the next period, because I have led the party for four years. I believe that I had a good, successful mandate. (...) Catalin Drula is currently the interim head, I have full confidence in him," he said.

Dan Barna also stated that he will not run for the USR leadership in the next elections, including due to the fact that many expectations of the electorate in recent years "have been reflected in reproaches" to the chairman.

"I will not run for the chairmanship now. I have recorded in these four years results I am proud of, but equally all the expectations and desires - many unrealistic of the people - have been reflected in reproaches to the party's chairman. From this perspective I do not think my appearance in the front line at this time would help either the organization or the public perception," he said, Agerpres.ro informs.

Barna said talks on changing USR status would begin in the coming weeks. He said it would be more effective for the USR chairman to be validated at the same congress where the status change would be discussed.