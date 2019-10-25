Dancila, on chances to become Romania's president: Are very high

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate for the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, said on Friday, in northwestern Satu Mare, that the chances of becoming Romania's president "are very high", indicating that Romania needs a head of state to unite the citizens, according to Agerpres.

"I think the chances are very high, because I really believe in people and I really believe in the Romanian people and I think this country deserves a lot more from the president of Romania. First of all, it deserves a president to unite the Romanians and not to divide them, a president to be among the Romanians and not to remember them from five to five years, when the elections come, it deserves a president to represent our country with dignity in the European forums, to fight for this country to be a regional hub, a president who will address all Romanians, a president who will not divide the country, not say 'I want my government and my parliament', a president who will help the government regardless of the political color, because, basically, the decisions are for the people and when you reach a high position, the very highest position in the state, you have to take care of your people the way you do for your own family," said Dancila.

She showed that a president must be of all Romanians.

"The Romanian people were united and through unity they achieved many goals over time. We see a divided people, we see a lot of hatred in the Romanian society, hatred that the president of Romania himself has instilled. We see a president who needs to to be of all Romanians, also mine and yours . He is, de facto, the president of the PNL (National Liberal Party). What is wrong? A president who violates the fundamental law of the country, the Constitution, cannot represent Romanians. Anyone of us that would violate the Constitution would face the rigors of the law. The president allows himself to do this and to say from the microphone of the presidential administration, with the characteristic arrogance, that he does what he wants and not what the Romanian Constitution provides for," the prime minister said.