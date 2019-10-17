Dancila: President requesting resignation of DIICOT head is not fair

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for president of Romania Viorica Dancila said on Thursday during election rally in the town of Murfatlar (Constanta County) that President Klaus Johannis is not a good example of compliance with law.

"I challenge once again President Iohannis to tell us what he has done in his five years in office? How many Romanians were proud or found themselves in the president's decisions, how many Romanians afforded as many vacations as he did, how many dared what the president of Romania dared: to violate the Constitution and to wish to disband a political party, in a member state of the EU? No Romanian! If one of you had violated the Constitution, the others would have said immediately that you break the law and you must be sanctioned. President of Romania must be an example to us all, an example for law compliance, who should not interfere in Justice. A president that demands the resignation of the DIICOT [Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism] head, a president who intervenes in justice and ask for the dissolution of a section of justice, he is not a fair president, he is not a president who really wants an independent justice. Justice must be done by magistrates, not by the president of Romania and neither by a president who is the de facto leader of a political party," said Dancila.

The leader of the PSD told the participants at the rally that Romania should no longer be led by a president who sits only at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, but that a head of state should come in the midst of people.

"We start a fight together. It is not only my struggle, Viorica Dancila's, it is the fight of each one of us and we have to talk to as many people as possible. Romania must belong to Romanians, Romania no longer has to be divided between good and bad people. Romania must no longer have 'my government' anymore, Romania has to have leaders who come to you, have a dialogue and respect you. Romania is not run from Cotroceni, Romania is run in the midst of people. I invite candidate Iohannis to come among people not only in organised meetings. I invite candidate Iohannis to let personal interests and the interests of the election and to think about the people and the country that he needs to represent with dignity. I invite candidate Iohannis to prove responsibility. He has contributed to the fall of the Government and now he has left the country, and tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, we may not have money for pensions, salaries, or to make good decisions for Romanians before winter. Is this responsibility, is this concern for the people? No, this is contempt for people and he has shown us enough contempt for now!" said Viorica Dancila.

The candidate of the PSD is on a visit to Constanta County on Thursday, she also had an election meeting in Ciobanu locality during the day, and during the evening she will participate in an electoral event in Constanta.