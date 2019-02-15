Dancila: Romanian presidency of Council of EU concluded 43 legislative files since taking over

The Romanian presidency of the Council of EU already concluded 43 legislative files since taking over, among which a provisional agreement reached this week regarding the revision of the directive on natural gas, which will lead to the consolidation of energy security in the EU, PM Viorica Dancila said in the opening of the government meeting.

"We've had a series of meetings this week with very good results for the presidency of the Council of the European Union that we exercise. In the past days we reached agreements on 12 important topics for the European project. In total, since taking over the presidency, we concluded 43 legislative files, 5 of which were already confirmed by the ambassadors of the member states and for 37 we reached provisional political agreements with the European Parliament," specified Dancila.

The head of the Executive also mentioned that the provisional political agreement reached this week on the revision of the directive on natural gas will lead to the consolidation of energy security in the European Union. Moreover, a substantial progress was recorded in what concerns the directive on copyright, a file that has remained on the negotiation table for three years. On Wednesday evening, we reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament to update the legislation on copyright as part of the process of creation of veritable single digital market in the EU. And there are also other important fields in which the Romanian presidency scored remarkable results, and I mean now the food safety and transparency in the food chain, promotion of non-polluting vehicles, combating terrorism and serious crimes, a more efficient and safe transport, fishery and creation of an European labour authority," stated Dancila.

During the week, she added, the Council of EU established the priorities of the EU budget for 2020 and confirmed the agreement facilitating saving for pensions.

"Next week we will lead the works of the Foreign Affairs Council, the Competitiveness Council and the General Affairs Council in Brussels and we are going to host in Bucharest the informal meeting of ministers in the trade area. I am positive that we will continue to have very good results for all the member states in all our future meetings," said Dancila.