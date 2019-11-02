Dancila: Traitors who go on Monday to vote, should go next day to 'scissors' party

Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday, in Arad county, that the "traitors" from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) who will participate, on Monday, in the vote in Parliament for the Orban Government, "should go to the scissors party the next day" 'and not be with the Social Democrats anymore'.

Present in Pancota, PSD leader Viorica Dancila was asked by journalists what she thinks will happen on Monday, when the new government should be voted. Dancila replied that "there shouldn't normally be a quorum"."Those who brought down this government, the six political leaders headed by candidate Iohannis, must secure the quorum for this government to pass. We are not doing this not because we do not want a new government to come or because we want to hold on to our seats, as some say. We cannot endorse a governing programme that is an austerity programme, directed against people, which is based again on wage cuts, hospital mergers, the privatization of state-owned companies. PSD will not endorse this programme," said Dancila.Dancila admitted that there will also be "traitors"."We will not be present in the hall. The parliamentarians will not be in the hall [e.n. - those of the PSD]. Of course there are also traitors, and I have seen it, but just as they go to vote, the next day they should go to the 'scissors' party and not be with the Social Democrats anymore, because it is clear that they have no loyalty for this party," said the PSD leader.Dancila added that "every deputy, every senator, regardless of the party he/she belongs to, must assume on Monday that he/she is voting or endorsing a programme against the Romanians"."I think the mayors of each county should ask the MPs why they have stood against them, the people, the pensioners should ask the MPs, regardless of political color, why they want to freeze pensions, why they want to lay off or reduce wages," added the dismissed prime minister.Viorica Dancila visited Pancota Square, together with the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, the PSD Secretary General, Mihai Fifor, and other party leaders. The PSD presidential candidate is present in Arad county to visit certain investments, to talk with the local authorities, business people, trade unionists and supporters of the PSD.