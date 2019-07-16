Dancila: We are analysing each point of GRECO; magistrates to find consensus if justice independence desired

PM Viorica Dancila said the Romanian Government was analysing each point of the GRECO report referring to Romania, but that on this topic magistrates should find a consensus, if justice independence is truly wanted.

"About GRECO, we are analysing each point of GRECO, but I believe they should also take a look at Belgium, a member country, there are 15 recommendations, out of which they implemented only one, we must not intervene on GRECO, but the magistrates should. If, indeed, we want justice independence, magistrates must find consensus, and it mustn't be implemented by us," Dancila said on Tuesday at the debate on the review of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council, organised in the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.

The PM has thus replied to some critics brought during the debates on this topic by the Group of Greens in the EP co-chair Philippe Lamberts.