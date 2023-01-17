 
     
Death of Teodor Corban, heavy and unexpected loss for theater community

Teodor Corban

The Romanian Theatre Union (UNITER) expresses its regret for the death of the actor Teodor Corban and specifies that it is a "heavy and unexpected loss for the theater community".

"Heavy and unexpected loss for the theater community and, above all, for the grieving family and the family on stage, the team of the National Theater of Iasi. Actor Teodor Corban left us this morning," UNITER writes on its Facebook page.

The message mentions that the National Theater Festival organized a special event in 2015 in honor of Teodor Corban, told Agerpres.

"In 2015, the National Theater Festival organized a Teodor Corban event, the gala screening of the movie 'Un etaj mai jos' (One Floor Below), directed by Radu Muntean, in which he played the main role. Thus, we were paying homage to one of the most appreciated actors of theater and cinema of the moment. May God rest his soul in peace!," UNITER says.

The actor Teodor Corban died at the age of 65.

