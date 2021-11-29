December 1/ Expo 2020 Dubai/ Special program dedicated to Romanian National Day at Romanian pavilion

Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers a special programme dedicated to the Romanian National Day celebrated on December 1, agerpres reports.The visitors will be able to enjoy the beauty of Romania through a diversified program of artistic moments, inspired by our national culture and spectacular traditions, from instrumental concerts, traditional dances, to experiences of traditional and modern design, handcraft workshops and reinterpreted Romanian cuisine.
The guests will be welcomed to the especially dedicated areas of the Pavilion starting from 12:00 throughout the day.
There will be live dance performances showing the vivid Romania through its unique costumes and traditional choreographies from Transylvania, Maramures and Somes, presented by Junii Brasovului, ensemble of Transylvania University from Brasov.
Furthermore, the schedule includes live instrumental concerts with international and Romanian repertoire, presented by the students of the Faculty of Music from University of Transylvania Brasov, playing violin, viola, piano and guitar, interpreting the works of the most famous Romanian composers including Ciprian Porumbescu, George Enescu, Pascal Bentoiu, Dan Dediu.
Music lovers and afficionados will enjoy individual performances of panpipe in classical, romantic and modern repertoire tunefully combined with traditional Romanian music from all folkloric areas by Gabriel Ionut Presca, student of University of Transylvania - Brasov.
Finally, the musical programme includes a piano micro-recital performed by Alexandra Matthey, lawyer by profession, presenting an international classic repertoire and her own compositions - a program inspired by the experience of visiting Romania Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and her deep emotional attachment to Romania.
Traditional crafts from Maramures are to be presented by the "School of ancestral roots - The Gate", which will promote to the international public traditional objects such as spoons, the wooden chain, the Maramures spindle, presented by Romanian traditional artists. Interactive painting on the glass workshops will engage the visitors into the Romanian art experience, while women's craft will bring the Maramures traditional clothing in the attention of the Pavilion's guests.
The day is set to end with a live show at 19:00 presenting the Romanian musicians and dance performers offered by Romania Pavilion, followed by Romanian cuisine tasting event with products inspired by traditional food recipes reinterpreted in modern style.