DECEMBER 19 IN HISTORY

1711 - Death of chronicler Gheorghe Brancovici, the author of a chronicle in Romanian and another one in Serbian, which also includes information about Romanians. (b. 1645)

1872 - Publishing of the Law on the election of metropolitan bishops and parish bishops and the establishment of the Holy Synod of the independent Romanian Orthodox Church.

1898 - The Romanian University Society headed by A. D. Xenopol is set up in Iasi.

1925 - The Literary Citadel (Cetatea literara) weekly is issued in Bucharest, it is headed by Camil Petrescu.

1968 - Death of Tiberiu Brediceanu, a composer and folklore expert, a correspondent member of the Romanian Academy. (b. March 20/April 2, 1877)

1986 - Death of doctor Petre Vancea, a correspondent member of the Romanian Academy. (b. June 27, 1902)

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Most factories in Timisoara stop working. Rallies are organised to protest against the communist rule, claims are put forward.

2006 - The Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) holds high-level meeting in Bucharest; the event is opened by Prime Minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

2011 - Death of Mariana Sora, a translator, literary critic and essayist. (b. May 26, 1917)

2013 - Death of comedian Nae Lazarescu. (b. Jan. 30, 1940)

2014 - AGERPRES National News Agency is awarded the Cultural Distinction Diploma presented at an awards festivity of the Romanian Academy Prizes.

