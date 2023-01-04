 
     
December 26-January 1, 44.7% of COVID cases - in Bucharest and counties of Cluj, Timis, Prahova, Bihor

aa.com.tr
covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2

The National Institute of Public Health informed that, in the week of December 26 - January 1, 44.7% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Prahova, Bihor, told Agerpres.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 47.2% of the confirmed cases were registered among non-vaccinated people.

Of the vaccinated who got sick, 46.5% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

Also, 42% of the total number of deaths registered in Constanta, Dambovita, Bacau, Braila and Calarasi.

77.4% of the registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

According to INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 54.7% of deaths in men.

93.7% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

