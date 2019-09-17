Decision to establish National Information System for Adoption adopted by Gov't

The Government has approved, on Tuesday, the decision to establish the National Information System for Adoption (SINA), the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice (MMJS) informed in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The computer system will continue the process for administrative simplification and debureaucratization in the realm of child protection and adoption and will facilitate the communication between interested persons and institutions with competence in the domain, according to the MMJS.

This computer system has the role of ensuring, in real time, the access of potential adopters to updated information regarding regulations, procedures, standards and necessary steps to adopt a child and will offer the possibility to communicate online with institutions in the realm of child protection and adoption, through the downloading and uploading of forms and a helpdesk support service.

The National Information System for Adoption will be done at level of modernization 4, out of the 5 levels of modernization existing in the European Union, the quoted source mentions.

The system will allow the building of an electronic case file for the child, which will comprise information referring to all the stages undergone in the adoption process, including those previous to adoption, for prevention and special protection, as well as post-adoption monitoring.

Furthermore, SINA helps develop interoperability among all the institutions involved in the realm of adoption and in the activities precursory to it, such as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, the MMJS release shows.

The current computer system of the National Authority for the Protection of Children's Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA), Child Welfare Monitoring and Tracking Information System, is operational since 2004 and was conceived to cover only part of the current attributions in the domain of coordinating the activity specific to the protection of child rights, namely the protection of children temporarily or permanently separated from their family, the MMJS release also shows.