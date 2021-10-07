Declic Association, protest at Ministry of Labor, against method of calculating minimum wage

Several female representatives of the Declic civic activism association are taking part, on Thursday, in a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, in protest against the way the minimum wage for 2022 was calculated by the Government.

The NGO is dissatisfied with the fact that the method of calculating used by the Government in order to establish the minimum wage does not take into account the value of the minimum basket for a decent living.

The women participating in the demonstration brought in front of the Ministry 30 shopping baskets, where they placed very few products, in order to prove that the minimum wage allows the employee to cover very little of the necessary for a decent living. Thus according to the calculations made by Declic, the minimum wage for next year will allow only 119 RON per month for hygiene and only 230 RON for utilities.

The protesters are also displaying two placards, inscribed with the messages "We don't live on minimum wage, we barely survive" and "Raluca Turcan, we challenge you to live on minimum wage".

During the protest, the activists from Declic sent the Minister of Labor (Raluca Turcan, ed. n.) the challenge of living one month on minimum wage, in order to see if she can secure a decent living with the sum of 1,524 RON.

"We are asking ourselves if she manages to do this from a single job, or if she will have to get a part-time job, apart from the job in the Ministry," the Declic representatives highlighted.

The main request of Declic is for the Government to recalculate the minimum wage for next year, introducing in the calculation its background on the minimum basket for a decent living, just as the current legislation states.

According to the representatives of Declic, present at the protest, 35,000 members of the civic activism association supports the demonstration, either by signing the online petition through which Declic is requesting to modify the calculating formula of the minimum wage, or by donations made for organizing the protest, or by the fact they sent the Ministry of Labor messages regarding the changing of the formula the gov't calculates the minimum wage.