The decree designating Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister was published on Tuesday in the Official Journal.

President Klaus Iohannis designated Florin Citu to form the Government after consultations held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with the political parties and formations represented in Parliament.

Florin Citu is to ask, within ten days, the vote of confidence of Parliament on the Government Programme and the list of ministers of the new Government.

