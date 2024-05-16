Defence Ministry confirms information about February crash of unmanned aircraft in Botosani county

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) confirmed on Thursday the information regarding the crash of an unmanned aircraft, of civilian origin, within the range of Unteni commune in Botosani county, an event that took place in February.

According to a press release sent by the MApN, the aircraft was found on February 29, when the employees of the Ministry of the Interior requested the support of the military staff.

"On February 29, the Ministry of Internal Affairs requested the support of the Ministry of National Defense for the research and analysis of a small unmanned aircraft, which it identified near the town of Unteni, Botosani county, as a result of the notification made by a citizen. The team made up of specialists from the MApN and other institutions from the National Defence System carried out, during the same day, investigations on the spot and took the aircraft for a technical examination," stated MApN officials.

They also show that, following the examinations, it turned out that the unmanned aircraft was of civilian origin, with no military-type equipment on board, nor weapons or ammunition.