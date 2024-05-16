Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Defence Ministry confirms information about February crash of unmanned aircraft in Botosani county

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
Angel Tîlvăr

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) confirmed on Thursday the information regarding the crash of an unmanned aircraft, of civilian origin, within the range of Unteni commune in Botosani county, an event that took place in February.

According to a press release sent by the MApN, the aircraft was found on February 29, when the employees of the Ministry of the Interior requested the support of the military staff.

"On February 29, the Ministry of Internal Affairs requested the support of the Ministry of National Defense for the research and analysis of a small unmanned aircraft, which it identified near the town of Unteni, Botosani county, as a result of the notification made by a citizen. The team made up of specialists from the MApN and other institutions from the National Defence System carried out, during the same day, investigations on the spot and took the aircraft for a technical examination," stated MApN officials.

They also show that, following the examinations, it turned out that the unmanned aircraft was of civilian origin, with no military-type equipment on board, nor weapons or ammunition.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.