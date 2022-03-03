Defence Ministry: News regarding steps by municipality to identify Bucharesters bound to military service, fake

The news saying that the municipality is taking steps to identify Bucharesters who are bound to military service are fake, with only the employees of the Capital City Hall being taken into account, in no connection with the war in Ukraine, says the Inforadar platform of the Ministry of Defence (MApN).

According to the Ministry, these steps are only about the military obligations of ministries, central and local public administration authorities, other public institutions and economic operators, to ensure the continuity of economic and social activities in case of mobilization or war, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Defence Ministry pointed out that "a series of fake news and misinformation" appeared in the context of the imminence of a conflict in the neighbouring country and, subsequently, of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, most likely, the intention behind these actions is to induce "panic" and "uncertainty" among the population, based on "speculations and interpretations that have nothing to do with reality."

The Ministry reiterates its recommendation to citizens to consult official sources.

The Capital City Hall on Wednesday announced that the municipality's directorates have been asked to update their personnel's military records, and that this has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine.