Defense Minister joins government's campaign to encourage COVID vaccination

Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca has joined the government's campaign to encourage COVID vaccination, stating that for him the vaccine signifies the moments throughout the period of pandemic he could not spend with his family, friends, comrades, and the hugs he couldn't give his parents.

Nicolae Ciuca responded on Friday to Prime Minister Florin Citu's challenge to confess what the vaccine means to him in the new public COVID vaccination campaign.

"I am one of the millions of Romanians who took the vaccine. I want to share with you that, for me, the vaccine signifies the moments, during this whole period, which I couldn't spend with my family, the hugs I couldn't give my parents, the moments I was unable to spend with all my loved ones and friends. It also includes those moments when I couldn't reunite with my comrades and have those get-togethers that once gave us the opportunity to discuss and, why not, debate any subject. Therefore, I believe that this vaccine is the only way for us to get closer to normal, and I tell you from my heartfelt conviction that this return to normalcy practically depends on each of us and on our will to vaccinate," says the Defense Minister in a video clip posted on his Facebook page.