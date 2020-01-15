DefMin Ciuca, on Middle East: We continue to monitor and intensify activities, missions specific to military intel

Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that measures had been taken to strengthen information exchanges and activities to monitor the situation in the Middle East, mentioning that there is a permanent communication with the Prime Minister and the president of the country.

"From the beginning we have been in contact with our troops from Iraq, we have two structures there: one participating in the NATO Training Mission in Iraq and the other one as part of the Anti-Daesh Coalition. Measures have been taken to strengthen the monitoring activities and also the exchange of information at the level of all structures in the national defence system and also at the level of structures within the North Atlantic Alliance with our strategic partners, particularly with the United States," Ciuca said at the hearings from the Senate Foreign Policy and Defence Commissions, where he is being heard alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu.The Defence Minister added that, additional protective measures are being currently maintained in order to allow for an intervention "as appropriate as possible"."We will also continue to monitor and intensify everything related to the activities and missions specific to the field of military intel and we will coordinate all the decisions that will be taken both at the military and political level regarding the request for involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the Middle East," the minister further said.