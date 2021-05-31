DefMin Ciuca on Military Reservist Day: We owe them respect for bringing Romania's army forwards

Seniors, those who had a military career for decades in the service of the country, are and always will be a source of inspiration for the future generations, the minister of Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, says, in a message on the occasion of Military Reservist Day, agerpres reports.

"We are celebrating the military reservists today, those who had a military career, as well as the volunteers, all those who come to complete the necessary servicepersons of Romania's military in case of need. For 5 years we have a new category of staff, that of volunteer reservists, people who want a military career, but who cannot detach from their professional career. We need their fresh ideas, their desire of serving their country, the expertise that they come with from their civilian life," Nicolae Ciuca wrote, on Monday, on Facebook.

He highlights that those who had a military career for decades in the service of the country "will always be a source of inspiration for the future generations, the majority being trained and perfected by themselves"."We owe them respect for their work, for the fact that they brought the country's army forward and were prepared to fulfill their missions. We further rely on their experience! Happy anniversary to military reservists!" the minister of Defence concludes.