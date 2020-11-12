DefMin Ciuca: SARS-CoV-2 challenge mustn't diminish main mission of Defence Staff of protecting the country

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday sent a message on the occasion of the Defence Staff Day (SMAp), accoridng to AGERPRES.

"Today we celebrate the most important military command structure in Romania, at a time when our country needs more than ever an army ready to face both external threats and internal challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. (...) Unfortunately, this year, together with the whole world, we are going through a difficult, unprecedented period. The Romanian people need, once again, the support of the Romanian Army. We are here, on duty. The COVID-19 Pandemic cannot beat us! I also take this opportunity to remind you that the challenge posed by SARS-CoV-2 must not diminish the main mission of the Defence Staff, which is to protect the country and its people. In the face of any internal or external threat, the Defence Staff must ensure both the defense of its national territory and the fulfillment of the commitments made to NATO, the European Union and other international organizations or coalitions our country is a part of. We have a difficult mission, Mr Lieutenant General Petrescu, but I am convinced that together with the entire management team of the Ministry we will be able to leave to the next generation a strong and respected army, ready to successfully fulfill its mission," the Minister of Defence said in his message.

He recalls that the Union of Romanian Principalities, 161 years ago, created the context for the establishment of the General Staff by merging the armies of Moldova and Tara Romaneasca, and in 1878 the Superior Council of the Army was created, which also included the Chief of the General Staff of the Romanian Army.

Nicolae Ciuca also thanked all those who work for the Defence Staff.