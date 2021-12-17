DefMin Dincu: Smaller pensions of military, below 2,500 lei, to increase by 10pct, to eliminate imbalance

Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu on Friday stated in Cluj that the pensions of the military below the 2,500 lei threshold will be increased by 10 per cent and that the laws that generated a series of imbalances in the military pensions system will be modified in Parliament.

"The pensions of the military will increase by 10 per cent, those that are below the 2,500 lei threshold that is, with this being one of the item in our governing programme. On the other hand, we have met with the representatives of several associations of pensioners and reserve military and we have already established an operational committee (...) in order to find, to succeed in Parliament to eliminate the imbalances in the pension system. For there are some imbalances generated by all kinds of laws made in a hurry by various political regimes, which have created huge imbalances," said Vasile Dincu.

He added that the Ministry of Finance has made a promise that "this year," depending on the collection, it will also pay some delayed amounts in the military pensions, which are due since 2016.

The Minister of National Defence participated on Friday, alongside the chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, and the chief of the Land Forces Staff, Major General Iulian Berdila, in the handover ceremony of the Battle Flag to the 400th Support Battalion "Feleacu" and also in the self-assessment activity of the 4th Infantry Division "Germina," at the headquarters of this division's command in Cluj-Napoca.