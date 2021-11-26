 
     
DefMin Dincu: The Romanian army, the most advanced modernity component in our society

Vasile Dîncu

Defence Minister Vasile Dancu says that the Romanian Army is "the most advanced component of modernity" in the Romanian society because of the country's NATO membership.

"At the moment, the Romanian Army is the most advanced component of modernity in our society. To a large extent, the fact that we are members of NATO has helped the Romanian army to walk ahead of society," Dincu said on Friday morning upon taking over the defence portfolio in the newly voted in Ciuca Cabinet.

He added that his ministerial tenure will be under the sign of continuity.

"My tenure will be under the sign of continuity, because I will have to carry on the ongoing great projects of the Romanian, and I know that's no easy task," added Dincu

