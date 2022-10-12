DefMin Dincu to attend NATO defence ministers' meeting, Wednesday and Thursday

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu is to attend, Wednesday and Thursday, the meeting of the NATO defence ministers, which is carried out at the NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, told Agerpres.

The meeting's agenda includes talks regarding the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid and the prospect of the preparation for the future high level meeting, a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release mentioned on Wednesday.

The meeting is divided in three working session and it will start with an informal dinner of NATO Defence Ministers, with the attendance of Defence Ministers of Sweden, Finland and Ukraine.

The three working sessions, at the level of defence ministers, will be carried out Thursday and they will tackle aspects of interest for the allies such as: the nuclear deterrence posture of the Alliance and relevant aspects to the nuclear area in the current security context, collective efforts to the long-term adaptation of the deterrence and defence posture, through the lens of the aggression war raged by the Federation Russia in Ukraine, as well as the stage of NATO operations and missions in Kosovo and Iraq.

The last working session will focus on the issues of operations and missions, with the participation of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who will provide information regarding the ongoing missions at the European Union level.

Defence Minister Dincu will attend on Wednesday the discussions within the Framework Nations Concept - FNC, coordinated by Germany.

On the sidelines of the NATO defence ministers' meeting, Dincu will participate, on Wednesday, in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and Thursday, he is to attend the meeting of the defence ministers in the Bucharest 9 Format (B9), the quoted source mentions.