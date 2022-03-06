DefMin Dincu to meet Dutch counterpart Ollongren at Kogalniceanu Air Base on Monday

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, on Monday will have a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, informs the Ministry of Defence.

There are 150 soldiers from the 11th Air Assault Brigade from the Kingdom of the Netherlands currently deployed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base. They have been deployed in Romania to participate, between March 7 and 24, in the multinational exercise "Rapid Falcon 22" at the "Babadag" Secondary Combat Training Centre, in Tulcea County.

The drill will also be attended by soldiers of the 495th Parachute Battalion "Captain Stefan Soverth" from Bucharest and the 9th Mechanized Brigade "Marasesti" from Constanta, as well as Romanian and American helicopters.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the objectives of this exercise are joint training, increasing interoperability and joint responsiveness, as well as developing functional relationships between the participating structures, informs Agerpres.