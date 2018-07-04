DefMin Fifor pays official visit to Germany

National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor pays an official visit Wednesday to Friday to the Federal Republic of Germany, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to Agerpres informs.

According to the quoted source, the discussions with the German side will mainly focus on aspects regarding the security situation of the Black Sea region, the prospects for the development of bilateral defense relations, including on the technical-military level. Also, the EU cooperation projects will be highlighted, with an emphasis on deepening the cooperation among European states in terms of defence.Moreover, also stressed will be the necessity to continue the demarches in view of ensuring stability and security in the Black Sea region and maintaining this topic on the agenda of this month's NATO Summit.Minister Fifor will be accompanied on this official visit, paid at the invitation extended by his German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen, by Chief of General Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca, and a delegation made up of heads of central structures, officers and commanders of units with the National Defence Ministry.