DefMin Fifor: Romania sides with NATO's official position on poisoning former agent Sergei Skripal

Romania is siding with NATO's official position in the case of poisoning Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal, on Wednesday night said the Romanian Defence minister, Mihai Fifor, at the private broadcaster Antena3.

He added that everything that happened in the UK "confirms that Russia is still playing quite aggressively," noting that he expects "such provocations until the NATO Summit.""What has happened in the UK is a very serious thing ... (...) Of course we are concerned and surely we are siding with the official position of NATO, because we cannot do otherwise. The bellicose tone with which Russia answers every time the declarations of NATO member states or of NATO itself is already classic. Russia threatens. Russia has an extremely harsh position," Fifor said.The Defense minister also pointed out that "all states on the eastern border are talking about the Russian threat.""At the Black Sea, it is no surprise to anyone that every day we have, let's say, all sorts of provocations of the Russian Federation. I'm no longer talking about the hybrid war, the Cyber War, the electronic war because we feel them both in Romania. That does not mean that Romania is not prepared to meet these threats, but we are increasingly more concerned," added Mihai Fifor.He said that Romania would request at the NATO summit in July that "the threat of Russia at the Black Sea and the extremely complex, complicated situation at the Black Sea be a separate point on the agenda."

AGERPRES .