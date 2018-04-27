DefMin Fifor to pay official visit to Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to participate in 'Aqaba Process' reunion

Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor is going to pay an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over April 28 - May 2, to participate in the "Aqaba Process" reunion, reads a release on Saturday remitted to AGERPRES by the Defence Ministry's press office.

On this occasion, Fifor will be received by King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein, at the Royal Palace in Aqaba, and also by the Jordanian Armed Forces Chief of Joint Staff, Lieutenant-General Mahmoud Freihat.The "Aqaba Process" is a strategic dialogue platform launched upon the initiative of Abdullah II bin al-Hussein in 2015, to coordinate international community operations against terrorism and extremism, reads the same source.So far, there took place four such transregional reunions, with the participating countries sharing the same concerns for strengthening stability and security, regardless of the geopolitical and geostrategic context they belong to (there participated representatives of the states in the Middle East, North Africa, East, West, Southern Asia and and Balkans).The current round of discussions will be co-presided by King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein of Jordan and the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taro Kono, with high-level representatives expected to participate (foreign affairs, defence, justice ministers and high-level officials from the national security structures) from the US, Canada, UK< France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Romania and also high officials from the UN, NATO and EU, reads the same release.