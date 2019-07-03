DefMin Les: MApN can initiate procedure to award acquisition agreements for five F-16 aircraft

Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les on Wednesday announced that Parliament approved the initiation by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) of the award procedure for the acquisition agreements for five F-16 aircraft.

"The acquisition of the five F-16 aircraft yesterday, as Parliament approved the initiation by the Ministry of National Defence of the award procedure for the acquisition of the five planes from the Government of the Republic of Portugal and also of the packages of additional goods and services from the US Government, so that we have final operational capability for this squadron. There are five aircraft that will complete the squadron, (...) there will be a final squadron when we will have all 17 of them," Les told a press conference.

He also specified that, when received, these aircraft will have the same configuration as the 12 already owned, so that they will form a unitary capability.