DefMin Mihai Fifor lays wreath at Memorial to the Heroes fallen in operation theatres and in Romania

Defence Minister Mihai Fifor laid a wreath on Monday at the Memorial to the Heroes fallen in operation theatres and in Romania in the Bucharest Youth Park.

Wreaths were also laid by representatives of the accredited Military Attachés Association in Romania and of the "Holy Great Martyr George, the Victory-Bearer" Foundation.

A memorial service was performed by the military priests with the Land Forces at the ceremony in the Bucharest Youth Park.

The Day of Romania's Land Forces, whose patron saint is the Holy Great Martyr George, the Victory-Bearer, is celebrated every year on April 23. On this occasion, all garrisons in the country and in theatres of operations organize various manifestations.

