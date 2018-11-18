 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin Mihai Fifor resigns from gov't to join PSD's election preparation team

Mihai Fifor

Mihai Fifor on Monday announced that he has submitted his resignation the position of Defence minister, saying that he wishes to back the Social Democrat Party (PSD)'s team to prepare the next elections.

"First of all, I want to say I thanked my colleagues, Mrs. Prime minister, Mr. [PSD, ed. n.] Chairman Dragnea for the support and trust they granted me on two occasions, once as minister of Economy and then as National Defence minister. I tried to wrap up a mandate as good as possible and I hope I did not fail anyone's confidence. On the other hand, I have carried out a very solid analysis. I saw what has happened in the past months and I decided I could join the party's team, to try to prepare the two following years ahead of us. I believe we need to strengthen the team, to be able to make ready these very important projects. Therefore, I asked Mrs. Prime minister and Mr. president Dragnea to agree with my resignation so that I can join the party and get very seriously involved," Fifor said in Parliament, ahead of the PSD's National Executive Committee's sitting.

According to Fifor, the reasons for his decision are only connected with the possibility of joining the party's team.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Smart Start USA

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Alexandru Marghiloman General Averescu

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.