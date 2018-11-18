DefMin Mihai Fifor resigns from gov't to join PSD's election preparation team

Mihai Fifor on Monday announced that he has submitted his resignation the position of Defence minister, saying that he wishes to back the Social Democrat Party (PSD)'s team to prepare the next elections.

"First of all, I want to say I thanked my colleagues, Mrs. Prime minister, Mr. [PSD, ed. n.] Chairman Dragnea for the support and trust they granted me on two occasions, once as minister of Economy and then as National Defence minister. I tried to wrap up a mandate as good as possible and I hope I did not fail anyone's confidence. On the other hand, I have carried out a very solid analysis. I saw what has happened in the past months and I decided I could join the party's team, to try to prepare the two following years ahead of us. I believe we need to strengthen the team, to be able to make ready these very important projects. Therefore, I asked Mrs. Prime minister and Mr. president Dragnea to agree with my resignation so that I can join the party and get very seriously involved," Fifor said in Parliament, ahead of the PSD's National Executive Committee's sitting.

According to Fifor, the reasons for his decision are only connected with the possibility of joining the party's team.