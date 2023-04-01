DefMin Tilvar - meetings in Washington with representatives of US security and defence research and analysis institutes

Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar had a series of meetings with representatives of renowned US research and analysis institutes in the field of security studies, such as the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), the Heritage Foundation, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Atlantic Council, informs a press release issued on Saturday by the Ministry of National defence ( MApN).

According to the cited source, the meeting with CEPA representatives also included a round table with members of the research community in Washington DC, given the focus of academic attention on the Black Sea security situation.

The talks focused on the current situation and the prospects of the war in Ukraine, the way the North Atlantic Alliance has responded to support Ukraine, the lessons learned and the ways to strengthen allied support for Ukraine. In addition, the decisions of the Madrid Summit, namely the measures to strengthen defence and deterrence on NATO's eastern flank and the way to implement them, including in view of the forthcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, were highlighted, reads the release.

The Romanian official reiterated the importance of maintaining allied solidarity, of fully implementing the decisions made by the allied leaders at the Madrid Summit, of strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence posture in the Black Sea, with the importance of decisions aimed at concrete ways of supporting partners in the region (Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia) in view of the Vilnius Summit this summer being highlighted, shows the MApN release.

During the discussions with representatives of the Heritage Foundation, CSIS and Atlantic Council, the symbolic moment of the visit marking the 30th anniversary of the signing of the State Partnership Program between the Romanian Army and the National Guard of Alabama was highlighted, as well as the importance of the strategic partnership for the modernization of the Romanian Armed Forces.

The security situation generated by the war of aggression waged on Ukraine by the Russian Federation and the implications for Euro-Atlantic security was also on the agenda of talks, with emphasis on the importance of establishing a US Black Sea Strategy. In this context, CSIS experts presented the conclusions of the study "The Inhospitable Sea: Toward a New US Strategy for the Black Sea Region" to the MApN delegation, the press release further shows. AGERPRES