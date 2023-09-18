DefMin Tilvar: The Romanian Armed Forces need very well trained soldiers

The Romanian Armed Forces need not only new technology, but also very well-trained and motivated soldiers for the challenges of the future security environment, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar told the valedictorians of the General Constantin Christescu 100 class of 2023, told Agerpres.

At a meeting with them at the Defence Ministry, Tilvar said that for almost six years the most extensive and ambitious military acquisition programme in the history of the Romanian Armed Forces has been underway, adding that no piece of equipment, however sophisticated it may be, can perform without well-trained people.

He told the graduates that most of them are part of a generation that uses digital technology from a young age, therefore they will do very well managing the technological assets of the Romanian Armed Forces recently acquired or to be acquired in the years ahead.

About the ongoing war in Ukraine, Tilvar said that it has generated crises on multiple levels, which echo in our region and in the world, currently and even in the medium and long term. "The military education system will have to learn from this serious security threat, training specialists and leaders ready to successfully face current and future challenges," Tilvar concluded.

The class of 2023 comprises 2,007 graduates of all the military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defence, including 990 commissioned officers, 493 petty officers and 524 non-commissioned officers, with 84 of the highest-performing of them having been declared valedictorians.