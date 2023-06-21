DefMin Tilvar: We seek to capitalize on Romanian Defense industry to maximum possible extent

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, visited the Le Bourget Air Show, one of the most representative events in the field worldwide, on which occasion he emphasized the importance of capitalizing on Romanian relevant industry "to the maximum extent possible".

"I am glad that the official visit to France gave me the opportunity to visit the aeronautical show at Le Bourget, together with specialists in the field, to be able to have an overview of what the Defense industry means in the world today. I saw state-of-the-art technology. That's why, in the design of all the endowment programs, we seek to capitalize as much as possible on the Defense industry in Romania, through the transfer of technology and expertise, including on the maintenance and exploitation component," said the minister, according to the Defense Ministry (MApN).

Tilvar met in Paria with representatives of the Romanian industry such as AEROSTAR, AERO CARE, AEROSPACE SERVICES, GM&T INTERNATIONAL 2000, AEROFINA, STRAERO.

He also had a series of meetings with representatives of the defense industry from Europe, the United States of America, the Middle East, but also from the Asia-Pacific region.

The minister emphasized "Romania's commitment to increasing its strategic credibility, based on compliance with the parameters established at NATO level for defense financing, the development of national defense capacity and the level of reaction".

According to Tilvar, in the current security context, the defense industry in Romania can play an important role regarding the increased requirements of military capabilities.

"The modernization of this sector is more necessary than ever, so meetings of this type can help to identify concrete ways through which top companies in the global defense industry can collaborate with economic operators of the same profile in Romania", explained the minister in the discussions with industry representatives from our country.

The Romanian official also visited French production and maintenance facilities in the field of Naval Forces, MApN adds.AGERPRES