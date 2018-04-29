DefMinFifor , Jordan's King Abdullah II discuss developing bilateral defence co-operation

On a visit to Jordan on Sunday, Romania's Defence Minister Mihai Fifor was welcomed by King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein to confirm mutual interest in developing defence co-operation between Romania and Jordan.

"On an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I had the honour of being welcomed by His Majesty, King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein of Jordan, at the Royal Palace in Aqaba. Talks with His Majesty confirmed mutual interest in the development of defence cooperation between Romania and Jordan, including in the field of military education, joint training of our military and defence industry," Fifor wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.He mentioned that he was invited to participate in the Aqaba Meetings dialogue format, along with officials from the European and NATO member states, as well as South-East Asian partner states, and NATO, EU and UN representatives."The Aqaba Meetings is a unique platform that proposes major international security issues for debate. This year, Romania was invited at a ministerial level, given the importance Romania attaches to its active role and national commitments to contributing to the efforts of the world community against terrorism and cyber threats," said Fifor.Fifor started his visit on April 28, scheduled to end on May 2. AGERPRES