Delegations from 32 countries to parade in opening of Racing Pigeon Olympics organised in Oradea

Delegations from 32 countries will parade under their national flags on Friday morning, starting at 10:00 hrs, in front of Oradea City's Arena, to mark the official opening of the International Racing Pigeon Olympics which is organized for the first time in Romania.

An anthem of pigeon fanciers from all over the world has also been composed for this occasion.

Marius Tunduc, president of the National Union of Romanian Pigeon Fanciers - Columba, told AGERPRES on Wednesday that Prince Radu of Romania has confirmed his participation in the opening event, as the Columba federation stands under the high patronage of His Royal Highness; also attending will be the chairman of the Senate's Agriculture Committee George Scarlat, the Agriculture Ministry's Secretary of State Sorin Moise, local and county officials such as Oradea mayor Florin Birta whose efforts helped bring the Olympiad to Oradea, after it was initially planned to take place in Bucharest.

Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, sent the organizers and participants a message, stating that Oradea's hosting this international pigeon fancier event represents a well-deserved recognition of the long-time selection efforts of Romanian pigeon breeders.

More than 10,000 pigeon fanciers from all over the world are expected at this major event.

After the festive opening, visitors will be able to see the largest and most valuable homing pigeon exhibition in the world, with more than 900 pigeons worth a total of over 50 million euros.

More than 40 stands are set up on the arena playing surface for the pigeon and pigeon products fair.

Enthusiasts who want to learn more about this activity can participate in seminars with renowned guests such as Wim Muller, Etienne Meirlaen and others. A raffle will offer hundreds of prizes in equipment, pigeon products, pigeons or even a last-generation Geraldy pigeon transport trailer.

The award ceremony for the 2019-2020 + 2020-2021 Olympic teams and of the World Best Pigeon 2019, 2020, 2021 will take place outdoors, in Oradea's Unirii Square at the end of the first day of the Pigeon Fanciers Olympics.

The exhibition of the Olympic pigeon teams and the fair for pigeons and pigeon products continues on Saturday. The winners of the World Championship, the FCI Grand Prix Championship and others will be awarded starting at 11:00 hrs.

A one-off event of the Olympics will be the extraordinary racing pigeon auction, supported by the world's largest professional auction house, the Belgium-based PIPA.

The Friendship Banquet at the Ambassador Hall will end the official program of the 37th Racing Pigeon Olympics, the first organized in Romania.

The event is organized by the National Union of Romanian Pigeon Fanciers - Columba, a federation that includes over 10,000 racing pigeon breeders from 42 local branches.

Romania was chosen to host this event as a result of a request by the Union, whose president, Marius Tunduc, is also FCI vice-president. The local administration offered to support the organization of the Olympics by providing the Oradea Arena multipurpose hall for free; the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Oradea and the City Region (APTOR) was also involved in preparations. AGERPRES