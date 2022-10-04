Depeche Mode will perform again in Romania on July 26, 2023

The band Depeche Mode returns to Bucharest on July 26, 2023, where it will hold a concert at the National Arena in the capital, a performance that is part of the Memento Mori world tour, a press release sent on Tuesday by the organizers reads.

Depeche Mode, included in the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame list, announced the release of a new album, followed by a world tour. Depeche Mode's fifteenth studio album will be called Memento Mori and will be released in the spring of 2023.Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have announced that the Memento Mori tour will begin in March with a series of special events in North America, followed, from May, by concerts in Europe. Romania is also on the map of the European tour, with an extraordinary concert at the National Arena in Bucharest, on July 26. The show will include songs from the new album, but also songs from the previous albums, already known, the organizers stated.Martin Gore, as quoted in the press release, said that the band started working on this project at the beginning of the pandemic, and the themes of the material are directly inspired by that period. After the loss of Fletch, he added, we decided to continue, being convinced that this is what he would have wanted, and this only served to give the project a special meaning, referring to the Memento Mori album.According to the source, Dave Gahan added, in turn, that Fletch would have loved this album and that they can't wait to share this material and present it live in concerts next year.The Memento Mori tour will be Depeche Mode's 19th tour and the first in more than five years. The most recent and longest Depeche Mode tour - Global Spirit Tour (2017-2018) - more than 130 concerts - brought the band in front of more than three million fans, both in Europe and in North America. Romania was also among the lucky countries, with a live show in central-western Cluj-Napoca, organized by Emagic in 2017, at the Cluj Arena, it is also shown in the release.Memento Mori will be Depeche Mode's 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Spirit, which reached #1 in 11 territories and the top 5 in over 20 other countries.Tickets for the Depeche Mode concert at the National Arena in Bucharest can be purchased from billete.emagic.ro, as well as from the iaBilet.ro and Entertix.ro networks, starting on Friday at 10:00 a.m., the organizers inform.