Deposits of non-government resident customers increase by 0.5pct in May

Deposits of non-government resident customers increased by 0.5 percent month on month to RON 308,682.1 million in May 2018. At end-May 2018, deposits of non-government resident customers increased by 10.6 percent (5.0 percent in real terms) versus the same year-ago period, according to a press statement released by the National Bank of Romania on Monday.

RON-denominated household deposits moved down 0.3 percent to RON 113,287.4 million. At end-May 2018, household deposits in domestic currency rose by 6.7 percent (1.3 percent in real terms) against end-May 2017.RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) increased by 1.0 percent to RON 94,450.9 million. At end-May 2018, RON-denominated deposits of other sectors climbed by 12.6 percent (6.8 percent in real terms) year on year..Forex-denominated deposits of resident households and other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) moved up 1.1 percent to RON 100,943.9 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits added 1.3 percent to EUR 21,715.4 million).At end-May 2018, forex deposits of households increased by 1.7 percent (1.3 percent in real terms) when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of households added 2.0 percent), and forex deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) decreased by 0.5 percent (down 0.9 percent in real terms) when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of residents from other sectors dropped 0.2 percent).In year-on-year comparison, residents' forex deposits expressed in RON advanced 13.5 percent (when expressed in EUR, residents' forex deposits rose by 11.5 percent); households' forex deposits climbed by 15.8 percent when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, households' forex deposits expanded by 13.8 percent) and forex deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) added 8.2 percent when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of residents from other sectors rose by 6.4 percent).At end-May 2018, broad money (M3) amounted to RON 356,303.4 million, up 0.4 percent (down 0.02 percent in real terms) month on month. In year-on-year comparison, broad money rose 10.9 percent (5.2 percent in real terms).