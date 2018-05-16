Deputies Chamber adopts modification on Law regarding prevention and combating of terrorism

The plenary sitting of the Deputies Chamber on Wednesday adopted, 241 votes "in favour", 18 "against" and 7 "abstentions" a bill on the modification of Law no. 535/2004 regarding the prevention and combating of terrorism.

"Terrorism represents those actions, inactions, as well as threats, which pose a public danger, affect the life, body integrity or health of the persons, the overall social relations, material factors, international relations between states, national or international security, while being motivated by political, religious factors or ideologies, and committed in one of the following purposes: to intimidate the population or a segment of it, to produce a strong psychological impact, to force a public authority or international organization to carry out or stop carrying out a certain action, to seriously destabilize fundamental political structures, constitutional, economic or social structures of a state or international organization," says this project.The same bill defines such terrorist propaganda materials - "any material in written, audio, video format, or computer data, as well as any form of expression that makes the apology of terrorism or promotes ideas, conceptions, doctrines or attitudes that support and promote terrorism or terrorist entities."According to the bill, the special limits of sanctions for terrorism actions are increase by a third.The Deputies Chamber is the decision-making forum in the case of this bill, which was already adopted by the Senate.