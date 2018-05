The deputies rejected on Wednesday a simple motion on Healthcare called "PSDragnea (the Social Democratic Party) leads health to clinical death," filed by MPs of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

A number of 164 deputies voted in favor of the rejection, while 86 against and three abstained.The motion, which was put under debate on Monday, was endorsed only by the parliamentary groups of the Save Romania Union ( USR ) and the People's Movement Party ( PMP ).