Deputies' Chamber rejects simple motion against Transport Minister

The simple motion against Transport Minister Razvan Cuc called "Minister Cuc's mandate no.3 is an 'F' grade one" and initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the People's Movement Party (PMP) was rejected on Wednesday by the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies according to Agerpres.

There were were recorded 93 votes in favour, 148 against and 5 abstentions.The motion requested the dismissal of Transport Minister Razvan Cuc.The motion was debated in the Deputies' Chamber's meeting on Monday.