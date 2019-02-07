Deputy PM Ana Birchall, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discuss economic ties, investment opportunities

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall had a working meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, with the agenda of talks including subjects such as strengthening the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US, investment opportunities in Romania, the follow-up to the Three Seas Initiative Summit held in Bucharest last year, as well as support for Romania's candidacy for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a government release informs on Thursday.

"During the meeting, I conveyed to the US Secretary of Commerce Premier Viorica Dancila and the government's full commitment to the further development and strengthening of the bilateral economic relations between Romania and the US, and to supporting and promoting an environment conducive to business development and attracting as many as possible American investors in areas of common interest such as IT, energy or the film industry. We also want to promote a strengthened partnership between the EU and the US at all levels, in the context of Romania's holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU," Ana Birchall said, as cited in the release.

According to the cited source, Romania - US trade increased by a significant 18.5 percent in 2018.

The two officials also discussed Romania's participation in SelectUSA, a highly successful program aimed at promoting, attracting and retaining foreign investment in the US, as well as the promotion of new opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation with a strong US participation, including within the interconnection projects agreed upon at the September 2018 'Three Seas Initiative' Summit.

"The government of Romania considers that supporting and implementing the priority interconnection projects agreed upon at the Bucharest Summit in the three key areas: transport, energy and digital, are paramount. Increasing regional interconnectivity has strategic implications that are both in the interest of the EU and the US, the more so as the involvement of the US partners could mean capitalizing on US expertise in the field of energy security," Ana Birchall said.

The Deputy PM also reaffirmed the government's commitment to Romania's accession to the OECD as a major goal, highlighting the support offered by the US partners in this respect.

"I thanked the Secretary of Commerce for the United States' continued support for Romania's bid for OECD membership, and highlighted our country's economic performance as a stability factor in the region. Wilbur Ross reiterated the strong support of the US for our country's joining the OECD, appreciating and highlighting the important role Romania can play inside this organization," the Romanian Deputy PM said.