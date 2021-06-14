 
     
Deputy PM Barna says motion against minister Ghinea betrays opposition PSD's terrible fear of development

ghinea barna

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidary Party (USR PLUS) says he is convinced that the motion initiated by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Minister of European Investment and Projects Cristian Ghinea would be defeated.

In a statement to the media at the end of the meeting of the National Bureau of USR PLUS, Barna argued that this motion betrays PSD's "terrible fear" of development.

"We will be with Cristian Ghinea when presenting and defending our position on this motion. The motion will be defeated, I have no doubt it; I have seen the statements from the coalition partners. Things are simple: we see only a desperation on the part of PSD that Romania will get developed and all their rhetoric will no longer have supporters," Barna said at the Parliament House.

A simple motion against Minister of European Investment and Projects Cristian Ghinea tabled by PSD is being discussed today in the Chamber of Deputies, and put up for a vote will on Tuesday.

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the ruling coalition decided on Monday that the PNL lawmakers should vote against the motion.

