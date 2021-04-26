Deputy PM Barna says no mistake regarding PNRR, it is a stage of consultations

The Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Monday that there is no mistake regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), being only about "a stage of consultations".

"This program will bring the 30 billion (euro), just as it was foreseen and thought out at the European level at the level of each state. There is no mistake. (...) It is a stage of consultations which took place after the political accord through which this first variant of the program was sent to Brussels. There were discussions, we have the Commission's feedback, a part of the components are considered to be in a very good and mature form and will certainly be found in the final layout of the program," Barna declared, at the Parliament.

"As for another part, there will be talks in the following days. That was the subject of the meeting at the Cotroceni Palace with the president, where we discussed, where we reviewed the program and discussed the calendar of the following days and weeks in order to reach a formula which fits to that envelope of 29 billion (euro). You know that we went with 41. (...) When you go with an initial proposal of 40 billion, knowing that you need to reach an area of 29-30 billion, it is very natural for some components to develop discussions and these debates are exactly what is happening in these days," the Deputy PM added.