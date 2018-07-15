Deputy PM Birchall meets head of Azerbaijan's state committee to discuss deepening strategic partnership

Romania's Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall had a meeting on Monday with Fuad Muradov, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora to discuss deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan, especially its economic dimension, with the development of projects of shared interest, for example in energy and transport, informs Agerpres.

According to a government press statement, also discussed was cooperation between the two countries within the UN, including in the light of Romania's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2020-2021; strengthening the EU-Azerbaijan and NATO-Azerbaijan dialogues amidst the geopolitical challenges in the vicinity of Romania, as well as the development of co-operation with the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre.

"To Romania, Azerbaijan is a valuable strategic partner, and Romania was the first EU member state to recognise the independence of Azerbaijan. This year, Romania and Azerbaijan celebrate national centennials, a symbolic landmark, 100 years in which both states have bravely met challenges while becoming pluralist and tolerant societies. The development of the economic dimension of the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan is a major concern for both countries. At the same time, during also the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, Romania will advocate for consolidating relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan," Birchall is quoted as saying at a meeting with the Azerbaijan official.