Deputy PM Fifor proposed as interim IntMin

mihai fifor

Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor was proposed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to take over the interim Interior Minister office, Social-Democrat sources told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Nicolae Moga announced on Tuesday that he resigned from the helm of the Interior Ministry. "Following the discussions that I had this morning with Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, I decided to step down from the Interior Ministry. I made this decision in order to save a part of the strongly affected reputation following a scanty activity of certain employees who were dismissed or are to be sanctioned," Moga said at the Victoria Palace.

