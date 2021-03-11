Deputy PM Kelemen: Change needs to be made at SRTV, there are problems in resource management

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor told private broadcaster Digi24 on Wednesday evening that he considers a change needs to be made regarding the leadership of the Romanian Television Society (SRTV) and the way resources are managed within this institution, according to AGERPRES.

"As far as I am concerned, at least in the case of the Television, a change needs to be made. I am in the Culture Committee, I followed [this matter] in the past years, so I have no reservation there. (...) There are many things that can and must be changed in terms of resource management, first of all (...). There is an enormous amount of money that goes into the running of the Television and, in terms of the management of TVR 1, TVR 2, TVR 3 and so on, it can be carried out in a completely different way than it is currently being done. I don't blame anyone, I say that the three-year report is presently under analysis. Maybe it would have been a good thing to conduct the analysis at the right time, in 2018, in 2019, every year, when these reports were submitted. It didn't happen, we will do it now, in 2021, " Kelemen said.

The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) is of the opinion that the general director of SRTV should not be chairperson of the Board of Directors.

"It is best to separate these two positions, with different duties. The Board of Directors is politically appointed (...), the general manager must be a specialist, in the sense of a manager in a media institution and must be placed there after a contest, on a managerial project of three, four, six years, it depends, here we can discuss how many years you need to perform in such an institution, which is a big factory, a huge plant, which is a public service," affirmed Kelemen.