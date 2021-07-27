Deputy PM Kelemen: It is very good that a decision was made on Rosia Montana, something unique

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, national leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), said on Tuesday that it was good that a decision was made to include the Rosia Montana Mining Landscape on the World Heritage List, arguing that there is "something unique" about the area, an archeology that must be preserved.

"As for Rosia Montana, it is very good that such decision was made. As we have said many times, there is - I speak from the point of view of cultural heritage - something unique, I am talking about Roman and medieval galleries, a technology and archeology that have to be preserved. UNESCO does not offer additional protection, as protection is provided by national law, but it is a prestige to be on this list," Kelemen said after a meeting of the governing coalition.

He said that the ministries of economy and culture must come up with an alternative proposal for the locals and for the protection, restoration of historical monuments, Agerpres informs.

"There are some recommendations from UNESCO. Romania must meet these criteria by 2022, if I am not mistaken, and, of course, that means money and investment. We cannot expect miners to make organic raspberry juice and make a living from selling organic mushrooms," added the deputy prime minister.

Regarding the possible compensations that the Romanian state could pay, Kelemen said: "At this moment it is not known what the decision will be. If there is no decision, we do not comment."

"UNESCO does not prohibit exploitation; it prohibits the destruction of heritage, the destruction of the surrounding site, which is also in our interest. Technology is evolving, we do not know what will happen in two years, in a year, we do not know the decision of the International Tribunal. Until the decision is known, we do not want any kind of assumptions," said Kelemen.

The Rosia Montana Mining Landscape was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Tuesday. The decision was taken by consensus by the World Heritage Committee at its 44th extended session in Fouzhou, China.