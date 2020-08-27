Deputy PM Turcan: From image exercise for Ciolacu the PSD reaches point to destabilize country

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has realized that voting the censure motion in an ordinary session would have been unconstitutional and now they are trying to vote it on August 31 (when still in extraordinary session, ed. n.) and from an "image exercise" for Marcel Ciolacu, the point to destabilize the country has been reached, said on Wednesday evening, at the private broadcaster Realitatea Plus, deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan.

Raluca Turcan stated that the (then) interim chair of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, needed an exercise of strength, before the congress, because he did not have the party under control and did not have enough support, reason for which the censure motion was submitted, and the PSD has entered a road of no return.

She asked herself if, in the perspective of the parliamentary elections, the PSD is forcing its entry into power in order to influence the voting process.

"And we have only three months until the parliamentary elections, when anyway we would have ended up at the polls and here we reach the question mark if there isn't, somehow, the interest so that in the perspective of the parliamentary elections the entry into power is forced because, unfortunately, the PSD had not changed its habits and still imagines that if they reach governing they could influence the voting process. From an image exercise for Mr. Marcel Ciolacu they reached a forcing of the Constitution, but they have as a secondary target controlling the voting process, which interested from the perspective of the result and the political consolidation, I would say, rather than saving face politically," said the Deputy PM.

In regards to the discussion relating to the postponement of the local elections, Raluca Turcan believes that there are some local barons who risk not being elected and keeping their positions as such.